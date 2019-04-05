U.S. Silica Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for U.S. Silica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Pant now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.00 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLCA. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

NYSE SLCA opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 322.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,029.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

