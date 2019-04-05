U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Lowered by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,419,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,026,000 after purchasing an additional 399,480 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,148,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 130,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 283,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. 2,637,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,861. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

