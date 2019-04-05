Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in CONMED Co. (CNMD)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. CONMED had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $277,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $357,189.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,552.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CONMED to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

