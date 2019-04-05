Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 7,007 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in CBS by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBS by 787.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBS in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

