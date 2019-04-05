Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.28 Million Stake in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 300.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MTS Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MTS Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MTS Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.78 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

