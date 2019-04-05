Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Clarus Corp (CLAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clarus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $15,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $12.66 on Friday. Clarus Corp has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $380.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

