Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RECN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,608,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,509,000 after buying an additional 309,676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 142,971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 99,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,079,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after buying an additional 75,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after buying an additional 75,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $550.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RECN. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,494,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Bower sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $110,589.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,291 shares in the company, valued at $287,549.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,307 shares of company stock worth $2,794,331. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

