Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,486,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FULT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

FULT stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $215.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.11 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/two-sigma-investments-lp-buys-new-holdings-in-fulton-financial-corp-fult.html.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.