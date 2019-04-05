Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 39,950 Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,665,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:CRS opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

