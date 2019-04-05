Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 241,163 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 176.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARAY. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 110.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.07. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 6,604 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $29,982.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,512.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

