Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.34.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

