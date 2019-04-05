Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.77 Million Holdings in International Speedway Corp (ISCA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of International Speedway worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Speedway by 25.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of International Speedway by 3,131.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 151,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 146,464 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of International Speedway by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 103,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Speedway by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of International Speedway by 798.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,291 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ISCA stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. International Speedway Corp has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.82 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Speedway Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

