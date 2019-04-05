Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.66 Million Position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 89.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 136.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 118.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sidoti reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $99.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Weight Watchers International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,628.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTW opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.19 million.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

