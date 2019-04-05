Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 18,300 Shares of Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter valued at $279,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Kriedberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $715,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYR opened at $20.68 on Friday. Aircastle Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aircastle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

