Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A reduced its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 6,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 115,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.87. The company had a trading volume of 105,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $363.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim set a $236.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.04.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

