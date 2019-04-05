Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Has $118,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 278.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 196.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,518. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.8712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

