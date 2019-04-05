Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Acquires 22,985 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,597,032,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,597,032,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,501,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,581,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,255 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,512,502 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $630,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,080 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,027,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $558,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $280,167. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

