Trisura Group (TSU) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.17

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$30.17 and last traded at C$30.13, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.07.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 million and a P/E ratio of 23.72.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.89999994889038 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

