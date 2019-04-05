Trinseo (TSE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Trinseo to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of TSE opened at $47.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1,498.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

