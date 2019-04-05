Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. Tricon Capital Group traded as low as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.95. Approximately 229,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 278,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.58.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38.
About Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN)
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.