Tricida (TCDA) PT Raised to $58.00 at Empire

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) had its price target increased by Empire from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. Tricida has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 1,972 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $39,873.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrit Klaerner sold 57,822 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,905,813.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,459 shares of company stock worth $4,423,163.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.