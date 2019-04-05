Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 51,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Transocean by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,719 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Transocean by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 331,083 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 60,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,543,137 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 570,263 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.83. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 66.14%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/transocean-ltd-rig-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.