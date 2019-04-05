Traders Sell Shares of NextEra Energy (NEE) on Strength (NEE)

Investors sold shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $50.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.98 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, NextEra Energy had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. NextEra Energy traded up $1.68 for the day and closed at $190.08

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after acquiring an additional 815,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after purchasing an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,014,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/traders-sell-shares-of-nextera-energy-nee-on-strength-nee.html.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.