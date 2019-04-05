Traders Sell Analog Devices (ADI) on Strength (ADI)

Traders sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $54.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.54 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Analog Devices had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Analog Devices traded up $1.73 for the day and closed at $109.84

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $74,541.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,964.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $288,046.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,270 shares of company stock worth $10,975,094. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Sell Analog Devices (ADI) on Strength (ADI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/traders-sell-analog-devices-adi-on-strength-adi.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.