Traders Buy Shares of Chevron (CVX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $156.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.19 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chevron had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Chevron traded down ($1.04) for the day and closed at $123.89

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.68.

The firm has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $532,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Chevron by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

