Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Lowered by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,619,000 after buying an additional 987,193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,493,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.18. 1,012,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,307. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $198,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,677 shares of company stock worth $11,380,306 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Lowered by Woodstock Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/tractor-supply-tsco-holdings-lowered-by-woodstock-corp.html.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.