Traceability Chain One Day Volume Tops $49,440.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $919,928.00 and $49,440.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,832,493 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

