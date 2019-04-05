TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 45.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 149,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,642. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $21.24.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.