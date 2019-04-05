Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,493,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,477,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $42.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $255.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.16.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,376,516.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,992,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

