Toro Co (TTC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Toro were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toro by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Toro by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 1,180.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $9,741,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Toro news, Director Robert C. Buhrmaster sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $605,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,871.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,096.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,293 shares of company stock worth $4,048,661. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.75. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.05 million. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

