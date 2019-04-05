Torchmark Co. (TMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Torchmark’s earnings. Torchmark posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Torchmark will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Torchmark.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

TMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NYSE TMK opened at $84.57 on Friday. Torchmark has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

In other news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,080,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,057,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,305,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,561. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

