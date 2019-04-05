TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,038,232,000 after buying an additional 47,939,993 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 25,990,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,478,686,000 after buying an additional 14,469,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,690,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $791,468,000 after buying an additional 9,291,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $54.25 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/tjx-companies-inc-tjx-shares-bought-by-cetera-advisor-networks-llc.html.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.