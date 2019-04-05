Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

MPC opened at $61.35 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

