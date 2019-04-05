Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Sells 3,353 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,737 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Red Hat accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.07% of Red Hat worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,052 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Shares of NYSE RHT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,103. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

