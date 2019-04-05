Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $2.67 Million in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $750,771.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $162,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,416 shares of company stock worth $16,652,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

