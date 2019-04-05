Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys New Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $75,096,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $69,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock valued at $198,594,100 over the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 446,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,446. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

