Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.32.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 407.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $74.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $740.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

