Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Holdings in YPF SA (YPF)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of YPF in the third quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. YPF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.26. YPF SA has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

