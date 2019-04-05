Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 478 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 91.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 384,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

NYSE:GWB opened at $33.05 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.10 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

