Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Chart Industries by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.17. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $290.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

