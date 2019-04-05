Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 over the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

