Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,258,000 after buying an additional 1,272,203 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $16,629,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $13,368,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after buying an additional 286,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $17,170,000.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $797,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,955.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,274.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,170 shares of company stock worth $2,158,911. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

