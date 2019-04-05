Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.41 Million Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $128.78 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

