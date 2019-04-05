Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,119 Shares of Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gentex were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In related news, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $55,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,883 shares in the company, valued at $892,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,318 and have sold 29,686 shares valued at $631,983. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

