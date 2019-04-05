ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash purchased 250,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,258,000 shares in the company, valued at $858,060.

Shares of IDK remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,057. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Get ThreeD Capital alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ThreeD Capital Inc (IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/threed-capital-inc-idk-director-sheldon-inwentash-buys-250000-shares-of-stock.html.

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.