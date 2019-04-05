Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR raised its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. William Blair cut shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.52.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest Mario purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $94.29. 579,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,610,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

