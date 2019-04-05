Thomas L. Beaudoin Sells 8,301 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $141,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 309,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,657. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 170,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 303,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 1,219,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/thomas-l-beaudoin-sells-8301-shares-of-nuance-communications-inc-nuan-stock.html.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.