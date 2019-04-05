The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (ZTR) Plans Dividend of $0.11

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

