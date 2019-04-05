The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTI. Raymond James lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $331.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $331.50 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.49.

Shares of ULTI stock opened at $330.31 on Monday. The Ultimate Software Group has a one year low of $219.97 and a one year high of $365.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total value of $23,485,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,777 shares in the company, valued at $83,509,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $176,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,132,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 32,899.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 136,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,873 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 135,633 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,666,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,078,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

