European Union lawmakers say British citizens ought to be allowed to travel in Europe visa-free after Brexit however only in case the U.K. grants the same right to EU citizens, as the bloc prepares for Britain’s potential departure without a offer.

Even the EU’s Civil Liberties Committee voted Wednesday — 38 votes in favor, 8 against and 3 abstentions — to allow tourism or business trips.

The transfer permits stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day interval, but does not give the right to do the job. The full parliament is likely Thursday to support the decision.

EU officials say it’s”quite likely” which Britain will depart without a deal, attracting potentially devastating political and financial consequences.

Even the Europeans are publicly stepping their no-deal intending, increasing pressure on the U.K. parliament to discover a compromise.

Britain’s Brexit secretary says the government isn’t supplying a”blank check” to the opposition after Prime Minister Theresa May provided to meet with the Labour Party leader accountable for ending the impasse over the U.K.’s death from the European Union.

Steve Barclay told the BBC on Wednesday that a few Labour proposals, such as a customs union with the EU, would be”very difficult” for the government to take however, both sides need to sit down and work out an arrangement to avert a damaging no-deal Brexit.

Barclay stated:”We’re not setting pre-conditions, but nor is it a blank check.”